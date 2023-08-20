Pictet Asset Management SA Has $20.45 Million Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Pictet Asset Management SA lowered its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,622,706 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 10,671 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $20,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 78.2% in the fourth quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,998 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the period. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Ford Motor from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Citigroup raised their price target on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lifted their target price on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.42.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE F opened at $11.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $10.90 and a 12 month high of $16.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.87 and a 200-day moving average of $12.84. The company has a market capitalization of $47.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.59.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.21. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 2.44%. The company had revenue of $44.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 25th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 24th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.02%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.82%.

Ford Motor Profile

(Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.