BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) PT Lowered to $11.00

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at HC Wainwright from $60.00 to $11.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 154.04% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim cut shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Mizuho cut shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $71.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $75.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $43.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.88.

BioXcel Therapeutics Stock Performance

BioXcel Therapeutics stock opened at $4.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 6.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.73 million, a PE ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 0.89. BioXcel Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.82 and a 1-year high of $34.13.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($1.83) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.72) by ($0.11). BioXcel Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 309.06% and a negative net margin of 19,549.52%. The company had revenue of $0.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.35) EPS. BioXcel Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 45600.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that BioXcel Therapeutics will post -6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at BioXcel Therapeutics

In other BioXcel Therapeutics news, CEO Vimal Mehta sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.54, for a total value of $646,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $859,510.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 35.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in BioXcel Therapeutics by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,276,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,803,000 after purchasing an additional 73,257 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,072,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,801,000 after acquiring an additional 311,516 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,463,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,297,000 after acquiring an additional 40,025 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $24,904,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,059,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,155,000 after acquiring an additional 37,204 shares in the last quarter. 42.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BioXcel Therapeutics Company Profile

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in utilizing artificial intelligence approaches to develop transformative medicines in neuroscience and immuno-oncology. The company's drug re-innovation approach leverages existing approved drugs and/or clinically validated product candidates together with big data and proprietary machine learning algorithms to identify new therapeutic indices.

