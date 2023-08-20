Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Makes New $515,000 Investment in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,633 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $515,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UAL. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in United Airlines during the 1st quarter worth about $351,299,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of United Airlines by 247.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,025,263 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $227,152,000 after purchasing an additional 4,290,600 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of United Airlines by 1,613.1% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,695,977 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $139,338,000 after purchasing an additional 3,480,233 shares in the last quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the first quarter worth about $115,175,000. Finally, GMT Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the first quarter worth about $98,000,000. 67.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on UAL shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on United Airlines from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. TD Cowen lifted their target price on United Airlines from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Argus lifted their target price on United Airlines from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on United Airlines in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on United Airlines from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Airlines presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.08.

United Airlines Stock Performance

NASDAQ UAL opened at $49.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.22. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.58 and a 12-month high of $58.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.41.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $5.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $1.00. United Airlines had a return on equity of 48.89% and a net margin of 5.24%. The company had revenue of $14.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 11.39 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other United Airlines news, CFO Gerald Laderman sold 4,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.05, for a total transaction of $256,211.55. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 133,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,599,801.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Gerald Laderman sold 4,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.05, for a total transaction of $256,211.55. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 133,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,599,801.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory L. Hart sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.26, for a total value of $627,120.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,381,440.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

United Airlines Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

