Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Makes New Investment in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,260 shares of the online travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EXPE. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 159,126 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $15,440,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,691 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Oversea Chinese Banking CORP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the 4th quarter worth $273,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. grew its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 70.5% in the 1st quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 4,093 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Retirement Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the 4th quarter worth $427,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $109.00 price target on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $137.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $172.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Expedia Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.12.

Expedia Group Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of EXPE opened at $107.21 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.96. The company has a market capitalization of $15.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.39 and a 1-year high of $124.95.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz; Travelocity; Wotif Group; CheapTickets; ebookers; Expedia; Hotwire; CarRentals.com; Classic Vacations; and Expedia Cruise.

