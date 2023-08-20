JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) is Gemsstock Ltd.’s Largest Position

Gemsstock Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 165.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 209,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 130,800 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 29.9% of Gemsstock Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Gemsstock Ltd.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $27,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JPM. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 510.8% during the first quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. now owns 226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Nordwand Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter worth $30,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 266.7% in the first quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. 70.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JPM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $158.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $169.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, June 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.89.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

NYSE:JPM opened at $148.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $432.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $101.28 and a 52-week high of $159.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $149.14 and a 200 day moving average of $140.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.75. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 23.45%. The company had revenue of $42.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.76 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.16, for a total transaction of $677,359.60. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 57,735 shares in the company, valued at $9,073,632.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.16, for a total transaction of $677,359.60. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 57,735 shares in the company, valued at $9,073,632.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 2,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.39, for a total value of $350,929.98. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,844,072.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,593 shares of company stock worth $1,992,388 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

