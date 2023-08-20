Pictet Asset Management SA Increases Stock Holdings in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its stake in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Free Report) by 79.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 130,158 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,598 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA owned about 0.06% of AmerisourceBergen worth $20,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,411,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,848,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,147 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,931,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,336,000 after purchasing an additional 123,695 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,201,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,279,000 after purchasing an additional 159,849 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 2,004.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,171,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,225,000 after purchasing an additional 3,973,094 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,256,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,664,000 after purchasing an additional 169,980 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Trading Up 0.2 %

ABC opened at $180.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $36.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.97, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.51. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 12 month low of $135.14 and a 12 month high of $194.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $187.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $171.85.

AmerisourceBergen Announces Dividend

AmerisourceBergen ( NYSE:ABC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $66.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.93 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 612.69% and a net margin of 0.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is 23.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ABC shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $174.00 to $192.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $182.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AmerisourceBergen currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.36.

Insider Activity at AmerisourceBergen

In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.44, for a total transaction of $1,873,441.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,031,631.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.44, for a total transaction of $1,873,441.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,031,631.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 275,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.17, for a total value of $50,000,021.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,090,404 shares in the company, valued at $5,994,988,492.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,655,881 shares of company stock valued at $310,997,955 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. Its U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

