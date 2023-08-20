The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Position Boosted by Pictet Asset Management SA

Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 29.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 303,506 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 68,428 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $21,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,715 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,198 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 10,170 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC boosted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 4,845 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,293 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Price Performance

HIG opened at $71.82 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.34 and a 200-day moving average of $71.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.55, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.85. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.17 and a 12-month high of $79.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 8.53%. Equities analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 7.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 27.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Stephanie C. Bush sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.40, for a total transaction of $253,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,063 shares in the company, valued at $1,090,561.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,172 shares of company stock worth $302,012. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HIG. Barclays decreased their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $87.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. 888 reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Monday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $86.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.46.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

