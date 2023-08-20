Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Sold by Pictet Asset Management SA

Pictet Asset Management SA lowered its position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 250,133 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 9,657 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $21,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp lifted its stake in Blackstone by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 4,493 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Park Edge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Blackstone by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Park Edge Advisors LLC now owns 6,829 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Blackstone by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,023 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Blackstone by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 6,016 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BX shares. UBS Group increased their price target on Blackstone from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Blackstone from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Barclays increased their price target on Blackstone from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Blackstone from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Blackstone from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Blackstone presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.97.

Blackstone Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of Blackstone stock opened at $98.72 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $97.83 and a 200-day moving average of $90.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $70.07 billion, a PE ratio of 59.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.50. Blackstone Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.72 and a 1-year high of $109.99.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 17.92%. The company’s revenue was up 347.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Blackstone’s payout ratio is 191.52%.

Insider Transactions at Blackstone

In related news, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso purchased 15,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.17 per share, with a total value of $77,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,790,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,484,946.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Blackstone news, insider Multi-Asset Direct Blackstone sold 3,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total value of $25,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.17 per share, for a total transaction of $77,550.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 20,790,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,484,946.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 117,163 shares of company stock valued at $639,861 and have sold 5,693,609 shares valued at $106,685,330. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Blackstone



Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

