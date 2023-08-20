Pictet Asset Management SA Sells 80,021 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Pictet Asset Management SA trimmed its position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 17.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 375,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 80,021 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $23,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of O. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 6,433 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 18,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the 1st quarter valued at $592,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 115,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,020,000 after purchasing an additional 8,803 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 31,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares during the period. 80.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Realty Income Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:O opened at $56.90 on Friday. Realty Income Co. has a 52 week low of $55.50 and a 52 week high of $73.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.46, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a aug 23 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.2555 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 5.4%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is currently 229.10%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on O. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Realty Income from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Realty Income from $65.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Realty Income from $71.00 to $71.25 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Saturday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.89.

Realty Income Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,100 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

