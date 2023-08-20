Pictet Asset Management SA Boosts Holdings in BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO)

Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Free Report) by 166.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,442,432 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 901,628 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA owned approximately 0.90% of BridgeBio Pharma worth $23,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 43,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 83,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 49,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522 shares in the last quarter. 94.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BridgeBio Pharma alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at BridgeBio Pharma

In other BridgeBio Pharma news, CEO Neil Kumar sold 51,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.59, for a total value of $1,473,871.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,813,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,609,302.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other BridgeBio Pharma news, CEO Neil Kumar sold 51,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.59, for a total value of $1,473,871.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,813,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,609,302.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Brian C. Stephenson sold 22,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.59, for a total value of $648,506.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,049,538.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,574,235 shares of company stock valued at $54,622,379 in the last quarter. 28.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on BridgeBio Pharma from $29.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Mizuho boosted their target price on BridgeBio Pharma from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on BridgeBio Pharma from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on BridgeBio Pharma from $29.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded BridgeBio Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $24.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.30.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BridgeBio Pharma

BridgeBio Pharma Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock opened at $28.72 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.66. The company has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of -7.66 and a beta of 0.94. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.64 and a 52 week high of $36.36.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $1.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 million. The firm’s revenue was down 97.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

About BridgeBio Pharma

(Free Report)

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 30 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. Its products in development programs include AG10 and BBP-265, a small molecule stabilizer of transthyretin, or TTR that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis-cardiomyopathy, or ATTR-CM; BBP-831, a small molecule selective FGFR1-3 inhibitor, which is Phase 2 clinical trial to treat achondroplasia in pediatric patients; and BBP-631, an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BridgeBio Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BridgeBio Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.