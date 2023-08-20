LPL Financial LLC Has $46.53 Million Holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 685,785 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,475 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.49% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $46,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 21,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 16,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 5,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Clear Investment Research LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 12,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Keystone Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:SCHM opened at $69.87 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $59.74 and a 1 year high of $74.30. The stock has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.23.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

