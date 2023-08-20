Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Stake Increased by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 9.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 235,676 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 19,661 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $46,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the first quarter worth $27,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the first quarter worth $33,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 90.0% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Analog Devices stock opened at $175.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.89, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $189.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $186.38. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.48 and a 12-month high of $200.10.

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 28.16%. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.73%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $220.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $230.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $251.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $208.09.

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.03, for a total transaction of $4,525,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,713 shares in the company, valued at $12,801,174.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Kenton J. Sicchitano sold 8,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.50, for a total value of $1,628,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,335 shares in the company, valued at $5,454,487.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.03, for a total value of $4,525,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,801,174.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,051 shares of company stock worth $15,886,215 over the last three months. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

