Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

CP has been the topic of a number of other reports. CSFB raised their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Argus raised shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $92.00.

Get Canadian Pacific Kansas City alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Canadian Pacific Kansas City

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Price Performance

NYSE:CP opened at $78.58 on Thursday. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a 52 week low of $65.17 and a 52 week high of $85.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.19 billion, a PE ratio of 22.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $80.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.72.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 41.92% and a return on equity of 8.92%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Kansas City will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.1437 dividend. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This is an increase from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.57%.

Institutional Trading of Canadian Pacific Kansas City

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CP. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,828 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 69.1% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,539 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,249,662 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,496,807,000 after purchasing an additional 695,215 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 49,524 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 116.4% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 14,274 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 7,678 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.84% of the company’s stock.

About Canadian Pacific Kansas City

(Get Free Report)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.