Bessemer Group Inc. Has $4.47 Million Stock Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Bessemer Group Inc. trimmed its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 15.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,393 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 4,033 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $4,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 5.6% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 658,760 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $131,607,000 after purchasing an additional 34,656 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 5.9% during the first quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 122,434 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $24,460,000 after purchasing an additional 6,774 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 9.5% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 16,736 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 2.1% during the first quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 229,383 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $45,826,000 after purchasing an additional 4,626 shares during the period. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the first quarter worth approximately $72,000. 81.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $245.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $145.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $229.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.28.

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $204.83 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $216.13 and its 200-day moving average is $199.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.34 and a 52 week high of $238.22. The company has a market capitalization of $199.50 billion, a PE ratio of 539.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.20.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.17 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 5.75%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.74, for a total value of $259,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 100,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,838,191.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.05, for a total value of $36,908.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $501,861.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.74, for a total transaction of $259,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,838,191.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,186,018 shares of company stock worth $252,710,698 in the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

