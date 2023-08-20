Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Stock Position Lowered by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. lessened its position in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,063 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 203 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Bunge were worth $4,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BG. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Bunge by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bunge by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 16,282 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Bunge by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 8,554 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Bunge by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Brien Greene & Co. Inc grew its holdings in shares of Bunge by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 5,756 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.60% of the company’s stock.

In other Bunge news, insider Christos Dimopoulos sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.89, for a total value of $2,237,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 73,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,200,529.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BG opened at $112.53 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $102.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Bunge Limited has a one year low of $80.41 and a one year high of $116.59. The company has a market capitalization of $16.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 0.67.

Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $1.03. Bunge had a return on equity of 20.12% and a net margin of 3.09%. The firm had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.97 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Bunge Limited will post 12.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a $0.6625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.48%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on Bunge in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Bunge from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Bunge from $115.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Barclays lifted their price target on Bunge from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Bunge from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bunge presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.29.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

