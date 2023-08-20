LPL Financial LLC Sells 67,696 Shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV)

LPL Financial LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV – Free Report) by 6.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,028,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,696 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF worth $46,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. now owns 49,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,220,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 13.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 43,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF alerts:

Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of PWV stock opened at $47.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.15. The company has a market capitalization of $788.38 million, a PE ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 0.88. Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $41.53 and a 12-month high of $49.43.

Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Large Cap Value Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Large Cap Value Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation, while maintaining consistent stylistically accurate exposure.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.