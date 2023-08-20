Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,550.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,310.00 to $2,230.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,350.00 to $2,300.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,300.00 to $2,200.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,075.00 to $1,981.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $2,139.72.

Shares of CMG stock opened at $1,849.20 on Thursday. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 52 week low of $1,344.05 and a 52 week high of $2,175.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.02 billion, a PE ratio of 46.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2,014.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,866.63.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $12.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.25 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 45.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $9.30 EPS. Analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 43.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,058.13, for a total value of $2,218,664.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,051,161.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,138.00, for a total transaction of $2,321,868.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,915,886. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,058.13, for a total transaction of $2,218,664.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,051,161.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,332 shares of company stock valued at $6,830,885 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 150,224.8% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 339,734 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $726,690,000 after purchasing an additional 339,508 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth approximately $450,560,000. Old North State Trust LLC increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 82,050.6% during the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 257,953 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 257,639 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter worth approximately $10,948,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth approximately $248,604,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

