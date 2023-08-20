Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised Central Pacific Financial from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, August 4th.

Central Pacific Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CPF opened at $17.38 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.85. The company has a market cap of $469.96 million, a P/E ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 1.13. Central Pacific Financial has a 12 month low of $13.22 and a 12 month high of $24.55.

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $79.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.18 million. Central Pacific Financial had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 22.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Central Pacific Financial will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

Central Pacific Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. Central Pacific Financial’s payout ratio is presently 41.94%.

Institutional Trading of Central Pacific Financial

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Central Pacific Financial by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Central Pacific Financial by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Central Pacific Financial by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 66,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Central Pacific Financial by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Central Pacific Financial by 127.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

About Central Pacific Financial

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers various deposit products and services, including checking, savings and time deposits, cash management and digital banking, trust, and retail brokerage services, as well as money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

