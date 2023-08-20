Bessemer Group Inc. Acquires 1,770 Shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX)

Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 71,797 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 1,770 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Kirby were worth $5,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KEX. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Kirby in the fourth quarter valued at $5,221,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Kirby by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 43,610 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,806,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd raised its stake in shares of Kirby by 63.3% during the 4th quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 27,436 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $9,554,000 after purchasing an additional 10,636 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Kirby by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,321 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Finally, Centre Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kirby during the 4th quarter valued at $6,596,000. 94.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KEX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Kirby from $83.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kirby in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.75.

Insider Transactions at Kirby

In other news, VP Amy D. Husted sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.47, for a total value of $223,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $824,531.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Scott P. Miller sold 607 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.48, for a total transaction of $45,209.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Amy D. Husted sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.47, for a total value of $223,410.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 11,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $824,531.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,388 shares of company stock worth $1,992,685. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kirby Price Performance

Kirby stock opened at $80.02 on Friday. Kirby Co. has a 52 week low of $57.64 and a 52 week high of $83.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.59, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.27.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The shipping company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.12. Kirby had a return on equity of 5.82% and a net margin of 5.81%. The business had revenue of $777.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $781.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Kirby Co. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kirby Profile

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

