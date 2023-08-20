JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) Price Target to $34.00

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) had its price target upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CNP. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a report on Friday, July 21st. Mizuho downgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 28th. UBS Group downgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a report on Thursday. They set a hold rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $32.67.

Shares of NYSE CNP opened at $28.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $17.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.31. CenterPoint Energy has a 52-week low of $25.03 and a 52-week high of $33.50.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 9.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.09%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNP. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,022 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 11,019 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC lifted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 29,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 89,445 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,682,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. 89.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: CenterPoint Energy, Houston Electric, and CERC. The CenterPoint Energy segment consists of electric transmission and distribution services in the Texas gulf coast area in the ERCOT region and electric transmission and distribution services primarily to southwestern Indiana and includes power generation and wholesale power operations in the MISO region.

