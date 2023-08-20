BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Shares Purchased by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE) by 15.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,048,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 142,442 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.11% of BCE worth $46,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in BCE by 53.5% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 13,375,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $742,107,000 after purchasing an additional 4,661,300 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BCE by 184.9% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,641,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $207,883,000 after purchasing an additional 3,012,465 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of BCE during the fourth quarter worth $117,492,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of BCE by 131.7% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,268,056 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $191,176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425,722 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in shares of BCE by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 14,196,334 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $623,737,000 after purchasing an additional 548,862 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.75% of the company’s stock.

Get BCE alerts:

BCE Stock Performance

Shares of BCE opened at $40.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.12 billion, a PE ratio of 21.53, a P/E/G ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. BCE Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.88 and a 52-week high of $50.83.

BCE Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.18%. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is 152.91%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of BCE from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of BCE from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BCE in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of BCE from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of BCE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.84.

Check Out Our Latest Report on BCE

About BCE

(Free Report)

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.