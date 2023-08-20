ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) PT Raised to $147.00 at UBS Group

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by UBS Group from $127.00 to $147.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the energy producer’s stock.

COP has been the topic of several other reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup lowered their target price on ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research note on Thursday. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $133.70.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

Shares of COP opened at $117.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $140.45 billion, a PE ratio of 11.30, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $109.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.28. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $91.53 and a 1 year high of $138.49.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $12.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.66% and a return on equity of 27.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.91 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 8.72 EPS for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 27th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 19.65%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ConocoPhillips

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tevis Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 3,294 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 6,938 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 6,072 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Angeles Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,963 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. now owns 21,281 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

