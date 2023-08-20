StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Costamare (NYSE:CMRE)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Costamare (NYSE:CMRE – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Costamare from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the company from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th.

Costamare Stock Performance

Shares of Costamare stock opened at $10.74 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.47. Costamare has a 52 week low of $7.71 and a 52 week high of $12.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The shipping company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $367.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.53 million. Costamare had a return on equity of 14.08% and a net margin of 44.93%. Equities analysts anticipate that Costamare will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costamare Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 20th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 19th. Costamare’s payout ratio is 11.22%.

Institutional Trading of Costamare

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CMRE. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in Costamare by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 62,796 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 18,604 shares during the last quarter. AXQ Capital LP purchased a new stake in Costamare in the fourth quarter worth $121,000. Cipher Capital LP purchased a new stake in Costamare in the fourth quarter worth $190,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in Costamare by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 54,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC increased its position in Costamare by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 227,737 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,113,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. 22.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Costamare Company Profile

Costamare Inc engages in owning and chartering containerships and dry bulk vessels that are chartered to liner companies providing transportation of cargoes worldwide. As of March 21, 2023, it had a fleet of fleet of 71 containerships and 45 dry bulk vessels. The company was founded in 1974 and is based in Monaco.

See Also

