Cummins (NYSE:CMI) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

CMI has been the subject of several other reports. 888 restated a maintains rating on shares of Cummins in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Cummins from $241.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. VNET Group restated a maintains rating on shares of Cummins in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Cummins from $290.00 to $288.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $266.17.

Get Cummins alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CMI

Cummins Stock Performance

Shares of CMI stock opened at $233.62 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $244.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $237.15. Cummins has a 52 week low of $200.40 and a 52 week high of $265.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.19 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.46% and a net margin of 7.89%. The business’s revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cummins will post 19.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Cummins Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be issued a $1.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th. This is a boost from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.18%.

Institutional Trading of Cummins

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cummins in the fourth quarter worth about $681,707,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Avion Wealth lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 1,571.4% during the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 89.6% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 82.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cummins Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.