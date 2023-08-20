StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on CONMED (NYSE:CNMD)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on CONMED from $96.00 to $119.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on CONMED from $128.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. KeyCorp raised their price target on CONMED from $131.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $139.00 price target on shares of CONMED in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, CL King assumed coverage on CONMED in a report on Monday, May 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CONMED has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $135.67.

CONMED Trading Down 4.5 %

NYSE:CNMD opened at $104.95 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $126.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.70. CONMED has a 52 week low of $71.09 and a 52 week high of $138.47. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 37.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.38.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.04. CONMED had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 7.75%. The company had revenue of $317.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. CONMED’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that CONMED will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

CONMED Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.27%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Stanley W. Peters III sold 1,500 shares of CONMED stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.89, for a total transaction of $181,335.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 63 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,616.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Stanley W. Peters III sold 1,500 shares of CONMED stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.89, for a total transaction of $181,335.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 63 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,616.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian Concannon sold 812 shares of CONMED stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.01, for a total value of $104,756.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,335 shares in the company, valued at $1,204,308.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,367 shares of company stock worth $1,453,628. 7.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CONMED

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of CONMED by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CONMED in the 1st quarter worth $189,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of CONMED by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 8,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of CONMED by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Snowden Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CONMED by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter.

CONMED Company Profile

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. It offers orthopedic surgery products, including TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and Agro Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide unique clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.

