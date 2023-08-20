StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on COF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $102.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $112.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $110.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $109.09.

Shares of COF opened at $105.04 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $111.39 and its 200 day moving average is $104.59. Capital One Financial has a fifty-two week low of $83.93 and a fifty-two week high of $123.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.07 billion, a PE ratio of 8.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.21. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 11.94% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The company had revenue of $9.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.96 earnings per share. Capital One Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Capital One Financial will post 11.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.38%.

In other Capital One Financial news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.34, for a total transaction of $456,569.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,848,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $451,571,960.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Capital One Financial news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.34, for a total transaction of $456,569.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,848,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $451,571,960.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 903 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $103,845.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,781,695. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,755 shares of company stock valued at $3,954,300 over the last three months. 1.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 6,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 55,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,165,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $239,000. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 1,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. 88.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

