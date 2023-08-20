Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. National Bank Financial lowered Canadian Natural Resources from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Natural Resources currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $88.17.

NYSE:CNQ opened at $61.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 1.58. Canadian Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $44.45 and a twelve month high of $62.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.6744 dividend. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. This is a positive change from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.06%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNQ. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,128 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $814,000 after buying an additional 3,055 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Natural Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $403,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,727 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after buying an additional 3,448 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 896,093 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $55,540,000 after buying an additional 214,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,432 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. 71.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

