Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Cinemark from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. B. Riley lifted their price target on Cinemark from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Cinemark in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Barrington Research restated an outperform rating and set a $22.00 price target (up from $20.00) on shares of Cinemark in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Cinemark from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.50.

Shares of CNK stock opened at $17.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.27. Cinemark has a fifty-two week low of $8.28 and a fifty-two week high of $18.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.70, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.26. Cinemark had a negative return on equity of 4.43% and a negative net margin of 0.28%. The firm had revenue of $942.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $870.21 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cinemark will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNK. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cinemark during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 69.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 272.2% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cinemark during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. 98.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 24, 20223 it operated 518 theatres with 5,847 screens in the United States, and South and Central America. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

