StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Separately, Guggenheim decreased their price target on Chesapeake Utilities from $116.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th.

Get Chesapeake Utilities alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Chesapeake Utilities

Chesapeake Utilities Stock Performance

Chesapeake Utilities Announces Dividend

Shares of Chesapeake Utilities stock opened at $110.88 on Thursday. Chesapeake Utilities has a 52 week low of $105.79 and a 52 week high of $138.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 22.40 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Chesapeake Utilities’s payout ratio is 47.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Jeffery S. Sylvester sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.87, for a total transaction of $231,553.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $989,950.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chesapeake Utilities

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CPK. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 132.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Chesapeake Utilities during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 198.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 982 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

About Chesapeake Utilities

(Get Free Report)

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation operates as an energy delivery company. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment natural gas distribution operations in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; regulated natural gas transmission in the Delmarva Peninsula, Ohio, and Florida; and regulated electric distribution in northeast and northwest Florida.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.