Bessemer Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 23.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,456 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $4,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 107.8% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 4,484,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $248,626,000 after buying an additional 2,326,066 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $66,446,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 202.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,545,489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $81,633,000 after buying an additional 1,034,072 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $64,318,000. Finally, Elm Partners Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC now owns 1,654,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $100,849,000 after buying an additional 595,771 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF stock opened at $59.80 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.41. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a twelve month low of $44.99 and a twelve month high of $63.81. The company has a market cap of $18.29 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.95.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

