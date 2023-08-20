Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical device company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on COO. Mizuho boosted their price target on Cooper Companies from $400.00 to $440.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Cooper Companies from $380.00 to $420.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Cooper Companies from $355.00 to $430.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Cooper Companies in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. They set an equal weight rating and a $410.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Cooper Companies from $431.00 to $440.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cooper Companies currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $399.44.

Cooper Companies Stock Performance

Shares of Cooper Companies stock opened at $368.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $18.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $380.37 and its 200-day moving average is $367.84. Cooper Companies has a one year low of $244.21 and a one year high of $399.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The medical device company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $877.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $865.81 million. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 8.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.24 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Cooper Companies will post 12.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cooper Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 27th were given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 26th. Cooper Companies’s payout ratio is 1.03%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cooper Companies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COO. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cooper Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cooper Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Cooper Companies by 59.3% during the second quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 86 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cooper Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in Cooper Companies by 93.9% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 95 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.36% of the company’s stock.

Cooper Companies Company Profile

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

