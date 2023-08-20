Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

CPB has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $55.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $49.83.

Campbell Soup Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CPB opened at $42.83 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $12.77 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.32. Campbell Soup has a 52-week low of $42.18 and a 52-week high of $57.78.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 26.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 3 EPS for the current year.

Campbell Soup Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 5th. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.71%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CPB. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Campbell Soup during the fourth quarter worth $164,197,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Campbell Soup by 3,894.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,308,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,114,000 after buying an additional 2,250,789 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Campbell Soup by 16.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,182,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,954,000 after buying an additional 1,749,650 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Campbell Soup by 66.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,512,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,337,000 after buying an additional 1,408,175 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Campbell Soup by 6.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,259,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,678,000 after buying an additional 1,387,605 shares during the period. 50.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

