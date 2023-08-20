CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Mizuho upped their target price on CNX Resources from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Stephens initiated coverage on CNX Resources in a report on Monday, April 24th. They set an equal weight rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on CNX Resources from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on CNX Resources from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.60.

CNX Resources stock opened at $22.44 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.37. CNX Resources has a twelve month low of $14.36 and a twelve month high of $22.60.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $839.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.68 million. CNX Resources had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 49.95%. CNX Resources’s revenue was up 99.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that CNX Resources will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Bernard Lanigan, Jr. bought 137,835 shares of CNX Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.24 per share, for a total transaction of $2,100,605.40. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 137,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,100,605.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in CNX Resources by 717.7% in the 1st quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 79.6% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,390 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 87.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,190 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of CNX Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.60% of the company’s stock.

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane (CBM). It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

