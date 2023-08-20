LPL Financial LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

LPL Financial LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,061,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,463 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.79% of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF worth $47,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 194,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,089,000 after acquiring an additional 38,476 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 25,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after buying an additional 3,459 shares in the last quarter. Apriem Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $233,000. Team Hewins LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $533,000. Finally, Summit Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 14,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 1,393 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

DFUS stock opened at $47.41 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $37.96 and a 12 month high of $49.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.74. The stock has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 0.99.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

