LPL Financial LLC Purchases 15,815 Shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA)

LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 698,056 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,815 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF were worth $48,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 102.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new position in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF during the second quarter valued at $111,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:QEFA opened at $67.77 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 0.77. SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF has a 12-month low of $54.27 and a 12-month high of $72.14.

The SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (QEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Factor Mix A-Series (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of securities from developed markets in Europe, Australia and the Far East. The index equal-weights 3 subindexes: value, minimum volatility and quality.

