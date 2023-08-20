VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO) Stock Holdings Lessened by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC reduced its holdings in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO – Free Report) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 782,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,918 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 6.55% of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF worth $48,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 170,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,604,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,877,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $67,000.

CFO stock opened at $60.70 on Friday. VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a fifty-two week low of $58.69 and a fifty-two week high of $69.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.76. The stock has a market cap of $637.35 million, a PE ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 0.69.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.0759 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 8th. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%.

The VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (CFO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of the largest US stocks by market cap, screened for positive earnings and weighted by volatility. The fund can move to 75% cash maximum in market downturns.

