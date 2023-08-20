LPL Financial LLC Purchases 39,708 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 464,312 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,708 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.08% of 3M worth $48,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of 3M by 73,903.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,656,588 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $798,258,000 after purchasing an additional 6,647,593 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in 3M in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $369,974,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in 3M by 1,889.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,356,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $201,971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288,400 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in 3M by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,132,871 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,567,502,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC lifted its position in 3M by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 2,932,424 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $308,227,000 after acquiring an additional 884,046 shares in the last quarter. 64.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on 3M from $100.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of 3M in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of 3M from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of 3M in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of 3M from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, 3M has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.27.

3M Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of 3M stock opened at $100.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $103.20 and a 200 day moving average of $104.28. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $92.38 and a fifty-two week high of $145.65.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.44. 3M had a negative net margin of 4.43% and a positive return on equity of 38.99%. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.48 EPS. 3M’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that 3M will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

3M Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 18th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -211.27%.

3M Profile

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

