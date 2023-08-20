iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT) Shares Bought by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 20.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,391,293 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 238,838 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $49,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,547,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 177.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

IQLT stock opened at $34.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 0.87. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $27.02 and a 12-month high of $36.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.24.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

