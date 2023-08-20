LPL Financial LLC Raises Stock Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 292,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,358 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Eaton worth $50,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 81.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eaton alerts:

Eaton Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:ETN opened at $214.65 on Friday. Eaton Co. plc has a 12 month low of $129.85 and a 12 month high of $225.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $205.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $182.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $85.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.71, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.12.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.10. Eaton had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 19.06%. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be issued a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 4th. Eaton’s payout ratio is 50.81%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eaton news, insider Craig Arnold sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.45, for a total transaction of $21,945,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 516,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,428,218.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Eaton news, insider Craig Arnold sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.45, for a total transaction of $21,945,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 516,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,428,218.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Yelton sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.11, for a total value of $394,220.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,096 shares in the company, valued at $413,142.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 113,831 shares of company stock valued at $24,880,911. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ETN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Eaton in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $170.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Eaton from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $195.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $212.08.

View Our Latest Report on ETN

Eaton Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.