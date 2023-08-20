LPL Financial LLC Acquires 146,112 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,932,003 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 146,112 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $50,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 23,010 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 3,193 shares in the last quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter worth approximately $244,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 30,745 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 2,907 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.0% in the first quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 20,131 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 930,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $22,434,000 after acquiring an additional 18,654 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enterprise Products Partners

In other news, Director William C. Montgomery acquired 50,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.60 per share, with a total value of $1,330,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 114,758 shares in the company, valued at $3,052,562.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 32.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Performance

Shares of EPD opened at $26.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $57.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.50 and a 200 day moving average of $26.15. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $22.90 and a 12 month high of $27.28.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $10.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.34 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 19.71%. The business’s revenue was down 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.54%. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 80.97%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on EPD shares. TD Securities cut their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Mizuho increased their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.70.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

