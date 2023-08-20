LPL Financial LLC Buys 15,343 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 202,626 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,343 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.07% of Becton, Dickinson and Company worth $50,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,944,926 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,254,814,000 after purchasing an additional 91,679 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 95,813.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,045,643 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,028,807,000 after acquiring an additional 4,041,425 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,801,481 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $966,717,000 after acquiring an additional 47,096 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,873,633 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $730,765,000 after acquiring an additional 477,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $697,398,000. 85.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Michael David Garrison sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.13, for a total value of $360,269.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,157 shares in the company, valued at $1,429,159.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Becton, Dickinson and Company news, EVP David Hickey sold 2,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.85, for a total transaction of $826,325.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,199 shares in the company, valued at $1,166,692.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael David Garrison sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.13, for a total value of $360,269.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,429,159.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE:BDX opened at $273.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $79.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $266.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $253.91. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1 year low of $215.90 and a 1 year high of $287.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.07. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 8.73%. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.66 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.22 EPS for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $304.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com lowered Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $284.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $284.89.

About Becton, Dickinson and Company

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment provides peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

