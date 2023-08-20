LPL Financial LLC Grows Stock Position in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQM)

LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQM – Free Report) by 60.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,196,873 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 452,579 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 31.09% of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF worth $51,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $239,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC increased its holdings in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 519.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 6,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 5,338 shares in the last quarter.

Get Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF alerts:

Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF stock opened at $44.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.16 and a 200 day moving average of $43.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $242.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 1.00. Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF has a 12-month low of $25.35 and a 12-month high of $28.79.

Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF Profile

The Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF (FLQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LibertyQ US Mid Cap Equity index. The fund tracks a US-listed mid-cap equity index that selects and weights constituents based on four factors: quality, value, momentum, and volatility. FLQM was launched on Apr 26, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.