LPL Financial LLC Has $53.83 Million Stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,797,790 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 140,238 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $53,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CSX during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CSX during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of CSX by 1,391.8% during the first quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 910 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the period. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSX during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

CSX stock opened at $30.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.94 billion, a PE ratio of 15.59, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.21. CSX Co. has a 1-year low of $25.80 and a 1-year high of $34.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.49.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 32.82% and a net margin of 27.36%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is 22.22%.

CSX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered CSX from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Susquehanna cut their target price on CSX from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on CSX from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.21.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

