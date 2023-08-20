Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB) Stock Position Boosted by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB – Free Report) by 103.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 788,690 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 400,896 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 8.74% of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF worth $55,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPHB. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $364,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,688,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 77.2% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 47,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,324,000 after acquiring an additional 20,703 shares during the last quarter. Sequent Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Sequent Asset Management LLC now owns 4,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 81.3% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 3,823 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SPHB opened at $72.77 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF has a twelve month low of $54.60 and a twelve month high of $80.78. The company has a market capitalization of $631.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.86.

About Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (SPHB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 High Beta index. The fund tracks a beta-weighted index of the 100 highest-beta stocks in the S&P 500. SPHB was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

