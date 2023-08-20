SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEY) Shares Bought by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC raised its position in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEY – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 551,998 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.06% of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF worth $52,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ONEY. Marmo Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,790,000. Creative Planning boosted its stake in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 140,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,126,000 after acquiring an additional 42,932 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 670.0% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 41,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,865,000 after acquiring an additional 35,893 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 799.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,831,000 after acquiring an additional 24,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,738,000.

SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:ONEY opened at $95.62 on Friday. SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF has a 12 month low of $83.18 and a 12 month high of $102.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.09. The company has a market capitalization of $735.28 million, a P/E ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.10.

About SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF

The SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (ONEY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Yield Focused Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large-cap stocks from the Russell 1000 Index, selected and weighted by four factors that are scaled by market cap. ONEY was launched on Dec 2, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

