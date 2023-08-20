LPL Financial LLC Buys 69,114 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 22.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 383,164 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,114 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.11% of Valero Energy worth $53,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Valero Energy by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,065,228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,276,875,000 after acquiring an additional 395,771 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Valero Energy by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,682,401 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,101,449,000 after acquiring an additional 411,009 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Valero Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $534,892,000. Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in Valero Energy by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,285,346 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $416,779,000 after acquiring an additional 202,318 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi increased its position in Valero Energy by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 3,096,352 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $408,648,000 after acquiring an additional 106,776 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Valero Energy Stock Up 1.2 %

Valero Energy stock opened at $133.58 on Friday. Valero Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $97.73 and a 1-year high of $150.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $120.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $5.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.08 by $0.32. Valero Energy had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 42.31%. The firm had revenue of $34.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $11.36 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 23.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 3rd will be paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 2nd. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Valero Energy

In related news, Director Joseph W. Gorder sold 75,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.99, for a total transaction of $10,278,124.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 621,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,568,373.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on VLO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on VLO

Valero Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.