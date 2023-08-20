LPL Financial LLC Has $53.41 Million Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 5.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 624,959 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,260 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $53,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exos TFP Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of General Mills by 70.1% in the first quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC now owns 2,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of General Mills by 4.9% in the first quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC increased its stake in General Mills by 14.3% in the first quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 7,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY increased its stake in General Mills by 1,459.6% in the first quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 21,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after acquiring an additional 19,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in General Mills by 243.9% in the first quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 190,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,299,000 after acquiring an additional 135,272 shares during the last quarter. 76.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Mills alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GIS shares. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of General Mills in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of General Mills from $77.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of General Mills from $81.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of General Mills from $95.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of General Mills from $88.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Mills has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.67.

General Mills Price Performance

GIS stock opened at $70.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $40.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. General Mills, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.09 and a 12-month high of $90.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.91.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 24.47%. General Mills’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

General Mills Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 7th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. This is a positive change from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.76%.

General Mills Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.