Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Purchased by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 10.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,403 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,224 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $53,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 1,062.5% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 93 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 2,146 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,457,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 498,992 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $222,466,000 after purchasing an additional 47,178 shares during the period. 82.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Intuit from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. BNP Paribas raised Intuit from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $532.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Barclays upped their price objective on Intuit from $495.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Intuit from $520.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $507.33.

Intuit Stock Performance

INTU opened at $485.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $136.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $477.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $443.71. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $352.63 and a 1-year high of $514.14.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $8.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.30 by $1.62. The business had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 15.91%. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 9.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intuit news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 706 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total transaction of $295,390.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $564,840. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Intuit news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 53,741 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.96, for a total transaction of $24,235,041.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,991,500.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 706 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total value of $295,390.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $564,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,422 shares of company stock worth $25,405,260 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

Further Reading

