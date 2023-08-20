LPL Financial LLC Sells 100,099 Shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

LPL Financial LLC cut its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 839,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,099 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $56,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Anfield Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 1,268.7% in the 1st quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 289,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after acquiring an additional 268,311 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 404.1% during the 1st quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 200,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,302,000 after buying an additional 160,422 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the 1st quarter worth $6,051,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 126.8% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 139,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,061,000 after buying an additional 78,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 222.4% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 108,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,242,000 after buying an additional 74,666 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Cloud Computing ETF alerts:

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Stock Performance

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF stock opened at $75.61 on Friday. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 52 week low of $54.50 and a 52 week high of $82.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $77.13 and a 200-day moving average of $69.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.90 and a beta of 1.06.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Profile

The First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (SKYY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ISE Cloud Computing index. The fund tracks an index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. Stocks are modified-equally-weighted capped at 4.5%. SKYY was launched on Jul 5, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.