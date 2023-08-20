LPL Financial LLC Sells 4,090 Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

LPL Financial LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 701,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,090 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.71% of Vanguard Financials ETF worth $54,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $602,114,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 1,347,106.6% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 821,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,987,000 after purchasing an additional 821,735 shares during the last quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,907,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 64.9% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 425,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,243,000 after purchasing an additional 167,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 498,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,269,000 after purchasing an additional 155,334 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Financials ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Vanguard Financials ETF stock opened at $82.30 on Friday. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 12 month low of $72.96 and a 12 month high of $90.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.50. The company has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.09.

About Vanguard Financials ETF

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

